Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Mathura Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh is one of the high-profile seats up for grabs in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections from where Dream Girl Hema Malini is eyeing her third victory. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Mathura will see a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Uttar Pradesh has 80 parliamentary seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal are the main parties in the constituency.

The Mathura seat comprises five Assembly segments including Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, and Baldev. The constituency is a General quota seat.

Hema Malini is a two-time MP from Mathura who is fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the third consecutive time from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat, while Congress has decided to field Mukesh Dhangar and the BSP has given the ticket to Suresh Singh.

Earlier in 2019, Hema Malini of the BJP won the Mathura constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, securing 6,71,293 votes with 60.9 per cent while 3,77,822 votes were polled in favour of Kunwar Narendra Singh of the RLD with 34.3 per cent votes. Congress's Mahesh Pathak secured 28,084 votes. Malini won the elections with a massive margin of 2,93,471.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Malini from BJP won the seat and polled 574,633 votes with a vote share of 53.29 per cent. RLD candidate Jayant Chaudhary got 243,890 votes (22.62 per cent) and was the runner-up. Hema Malini defeated Jayant Chaudhary by a margin of 330,743 votes.

From 1991 to 1999, Mathura was the BJP's stronghold four times. In 2004, Mathura went to Congress's account. In 2009, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary became an MP from Mathura.

Hema Malini urged the people to convert their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi into votes and come out in huge numbers to exercise their right to franchise.

"The BJP's lotus will definitely bloom all over India and definitely in UP as so much work has happened here and people have seen it. The work PM Modi has done here, neither has such work has been done before nor will anyone do it in the future. I know everyone knows how much work PM Modi has done, but to convert it into votes, you all will have to go out and vote. It is our responsibility towards your country," Hema Malini further added.

Earlier, BJP candidate Malini's daughters, Isha and Ahana Deol, arrived in Mathura to meet youth and garner support for their mother in the Lok Sabha elections.

The two arrived at the Banke Bihari Temple, where they bowed before Lord Banke Bihari Ji, and sought divine blessings.

Isha expressed confidence in her mother's victory in the elections, highlighting the support from Mathura's residents.

"There are so many supporters here who are the residents of Mathura. They want my mother to stay here and win the election from here. They want her to do much more, and it's because of their support that my mom can do all this. So, their support is important," she said.

In 2014, the BJP fielded Hema Malini who won. In the 2019 elections, Hema's husband, actor Dharmendra, also campaigned for her and gathered a huge crowd in her favour. Due to the public welfare schemes of the double-engine government, once again in 2019, lotus bloomed in Mathura and Hema Malini became an MP.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phase 1 was held on April 19 on eight 8 seats. Mathura will go to polling during the second phase on April 26.

The state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1, respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

