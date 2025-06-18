Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Air India on Wednesday said it has cancelled its Lucknow-Mumbai flight scheduled for June 17 due to "operational reasons" and the ripple effect of flight diversions.

Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination, Lucknow, at the earliest, an Air India spokesperson said.

Also Read | 'INS Arnala': Indian Navy All Set to Commission Country's First Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft in Visakhapatnam Dockyard (Watch Video).

Air India flight AI2491 from Mumbai to Lucknow, scheduled for June 17, was cancelled due to "operational reasons."

The airline stated that the cascading impact of flight diversions caused by heavy rains in Delhi also contributed to the decision to cancel the flight.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Killed, 1 Injured as Car Rams Into Side of a Bridge, Overturns and Catches Fire in Bulandshahr District (Watch Video).

Moreover, the delayed arrival of diverted flights resulted in the operating crew reaching their regulatory flight duty time limits.

So, replacement crew could not be immediately arranged due to the weather-related delays and disruptions, the airline stated.

It said the affected passengers were also provided with hotel accommodation to minimise the inconvenience.

Full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling were also offered to them if they opted, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)