Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): The villagers of Srinagar with the support of the Indian Army on Thursday celebrated Machhal Mela at the Macchal Cricket ground.

The Machhal Mela was celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm at Cricket ground, it is for the first time that the festival was organized at the village ground.

The event commenced with the unveiling of the Foundation stone of the Machhal Stadium by the village representatives. After that, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Cadets of the Machhal Bowl enthralled everyone with their synchronized march past and received a standing ovation from the entire gathering.

General Officer Commanding, Vajr Division was the chief guest for the Machhal Mela. In addition, many armies and civil administration dignitaries were also in attendance for the entire event.

The Mega Machhal Mela encompassed a variety of games that enthralled everyone. A number of competitions were organized for the youth. People of the Machhal Bowl enjoyed each and every event and participated with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The main highlight of the event was the performance by Prithika Simani, a renowned Bharatnatyam dancer from Mumbai. She has a vast experience of twenty years in this field. She is also President of Rotary Club Mumbai. She had performed three classical dance routines and involved local girls, which amazed the entire gathering.

The mela also witnessed the musical performance by Meri Zindagi Female Rock Band, a musical Concert by Abid Ali, and a dance performance by the troupe of Save Youth Save future foundation.

In the end, all the participants in the games and cultural events were felicitated with awards, and lunch was organized for the entire village at the Machhal ground. (ANI)

