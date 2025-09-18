Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Indore's Excise department seized over 500 cartons of illegal alcohol worth around Rs 24 lakh after intercepting a truck near Mewara village under the Betma police station area, according to officials.

Indore's Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari told reporters on Wednesday that the truck camouflaged itself as carrying animal fodder while carrying around 200 cartons of beer and 304 cartons of Goa Whiskey.

Also Read | India at UNSC Calls on International Community To Ensure LeT, JeM Don't Use Afghanistan's Territory, Says 'Closely Monitoring Situation'.

"The truck, camouflaged with animal fodder, was found to be carrying approximately 500 cartons of illegal alcohol, including 200 cartons of beer and 304 cartons of Goa whiskey, valued at about Rs 24 lakh. The total value of the seized alcohol and the vehicle is approximately Rs 40 lakh," Assistant Excise Commissioner Tiwari told reporters.

No arrests were made at the scene of the crime, and efforts are underway to track down the origin of the alcohol, along with efforts to locate the driver of the truck, the official said.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs Continuing Beyond 12,000 Job Cuts? Report Says Over 30,000 Employees Fired So Far, Number Could Reach 1 Lakh in 2026.

Since April 1, the Madhya Pradesh government has banned liquor in 19 cities that are of religious and cultural importance. The areas include one Municipal Corporation, six Municipal Councils, six City Councils, and six Gram Panchayats.

The ban was imposed on Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak. Additionally, the closure will extend to the gram panchayat regions of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the police arrested five individuals for illegally transporting the illicit liquor to Delhi from Faridabad. The officials also seized 42 cartons containing 1,990 quarters of illicit liquor, 24 bottles of beer, and three camels used in the illegal transportation.

The operation was conducted after the team laid a trap and soon spotted the accused approaching on camels. Acting swiftly, the suspects were intercepted, leading to the seizure of 42 cartons of illicit liquor and 24 bottles of beer. All five individuals were arrested on the spot.

The camels employed in the smuggling attempt were rescued and were handed over to animal welfare agencies in coordination with the relevant authorities, the officials said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)