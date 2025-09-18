New Delhi, September 18: India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is facing turbulence as reports suggest its layoffs are far higher than what was officially acknowledged. While the firm announced in July that 12,000 jobs had been cut, a recent investigation by journalist Sandhya Ravishankar on her Substack account reveals that over 30,000 employees have already been dismissed. Managers are reportedly under pressure to expand the list further, sparking fears that job losses could touch one lakh by 2026.

TCS, which employs more than six lakh tech professionals globally and posted revenues of USD 30 billion in FY25, has long been admired for its people-centric “Tata culture” under Ratan Tata. But since his passing in October 2024, employees allege the company’s approach has dramatically shifted. TCS Layoffs: ‘Tata Consultancy Services Forced Me To Resign in 15 Minutes, HR Told Me To Switch Off My Phone’, Claims Fresher Affected by Job Cuts.

The “Fluidity List”

According to Ravishankar’s report, many mid-career employees are being targeted through a so-called “Fluidity List.” It reportedly includes those earning above INR 18 lakh annually and graded ‘C’ in consecutive performance cycles. Employees say the list functions as an “execution list” with no chance of recovery.

Bench and PIP Pressures

The report adds that benched employees are being deliberately kept idle beyond 35 days to justify layoffs. Others are pushed into stringent Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs), often involving multiple AI upskilling modules, with failure used as grounds for termination. Fiverr Layoffs: International Freelancing Major To Cut 30% of Workforce Amid AI Adoption and Business Transformation, Announces CEO Micha Kaufman.

Employees describe tightly monitored exit meetings, often with only three months’ severance pay. Some senior staff have received larger packages, while others were dismissed without compensation. Instances of layoffs just before weddings or retirements have fueled anger. Workers question why TCS has not introduced a Voluntary Retirement Scheme, which, they argue, would have allowed many to leave with dignity.

