India News | Maha: 12 Test Positive, Amravati's COVID-19 Count Now 324

Amravati (Maha), Jun 13 (PTI) Twelve people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Maharashtra's Amravati on Saturday, including two from the district's rural parts, an official said.

The COVID-19 count in Amravati is now 324, he added.

Also Read | Patanjali Claims Cure For Coronavirus; Clinical Trials of Medicine 100% Successful, Says CEO Acharya Balkrishna.

"We have a case each from Shirajgaon Mozari village in Teosa tehsil and Loni Takli village in Nandgaon Khandeshwar. In the city, we have two cases from new areas, namely Sharda Vihar and Ambadevi Road. Two people were also discharged on Saturday, taking the total of such cases to 237," he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)