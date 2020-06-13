Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Patanjali Claims Cure For Coronavirus; Clinical Trials of Medicine 100% Successful, Says CEO Acharya Balkrishna

News Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 08:31 PM IST
Baba Ramdev, chief of Patanjali Ayurved | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 13: Patanjali Ayurved, the firm headed by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, has claimed cure for the novel coronavirus. The company, which manufactures an array of herbal medicines to non-chemical consumer goods, said it has discovered an ayurvedic medicine to treat COVID-19 which is 100 percent successful. Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects.

Patanjali's intriguing claim is backed by trials conducted by the group on coronavirus patients. Company's chief executive officer Acharya Balkrishna, while speaking to reporters on Sunday, said the trials of their medicines showed that the COVID-19 patients recovered within 5-14 days of consuming the medicine.

The Patanjali CEO claimed that a team involving scientists were working since the outbreak of COVID-19 to find an ayurvedic cure for the disease. After the medicine was developed, clinical trials were conducted to ascertain the effectiveness of their medicine.

"We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus. Then, we conducted clinical case study on many positive patients and we've got 100 percent favourable results," he said.

"After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We're performing controlled clinical trials only. In next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us," Balkrishna added.

Patanjali CEO Claims Cure For Coronavirus

The breakthrough claimed by Patanjali in finding a cure for coronavirus comes amid escalating number of infections in all parts of India. In yet another exponential increase, the Health Minister on Sunday claimed that over 11,000 patients were tested positive in the preceding 24 hours. The overall tally has crossed 3.08 lakh, whereas, the death toll has increased to 8,884.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

