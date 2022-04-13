Alibaug (Maha), Apr 13 (PTI) At least 16 persons were injured in a collision between two buses on Alibaug-Revdanda road in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, police said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Cable-Car Mishap: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Personnel Involved in Rescue Operation.

The two vehicles - a state transport bus going towards Mumbai from Murud in the district and another bus carrying employees of a private company - collided head-on near Bagmala village located around 12 kms from here, they said.

Also Read | Russia’s Inflation May Reach 17-20% in 2022, Says Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexei Kudrin.

Fourteen of the injured persons are passengers of the ST bus, while two others are drivers of both the vehicles, police said, adding that all of them were admitted to the civil hospital in Alibaug.

The movement of traffic on the route was affected for some time as it had to be kept shut.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)