Nagpur, Oct 3 (PTI) Four people were killed and an elderly woman seriously hurt after a speeding car rammed into a bus stop on Nagpur-Amravati highway here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 2:40 pm under Kondhali police station limits, an official said.

"A person identified as Mumbai resident Dr Ashutosh Chandraprakash Tripathi lost control while driving his car at high speed and the vehicle crossed the road divider and rammed into a bus stop and hit people standing there," he said.

Four people, identified as Chaitali Vinod Sonbarse (15), Bandu Nagorao Salvankar (55), Shaurya Subodh Dongre (8) and Shairali Subodh Dongre (6), all residents of Satnavri village, were killed, while one Lalita Baburao Sonbarse (55) was battling for life at Government Medical College and Hospital here, he informed.

Tripathi is a trainee doctor with Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh Medical College, Amravati and he, along with two women trainee doctors, was heading towards Hingna in the Maruti S Cross car, the official said.

Tripathi has been arrested under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, the Kondhali police station official said.

