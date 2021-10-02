Alibag, Oct 2 (PTI) Four people have been arrested in Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly giving an onion trader 22 fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 2,200, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Mumbai: Elderly Man Sentenced to 20 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl.

The four had purchased onions from the trader on September 29 and the latter complained to the police the next day after he found the Rs 100 denomination currency notes suspicious, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Alibag’s Famed White Onion Gets GI Tag.

He said fake Rs 500 notes, 82 notes with a face value of Rs 200 each apart from a printing machine and other electronic equipment have been seized from them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)