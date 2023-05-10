Nagpur, May 9 (PTI) Eight policemen were suspended and several others were benched for their alleged collusion with cow smugglers and illegal slaughterhouses in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The action against the police personnel was taken after their 'friendly connections' were exposed during the checking of the mobile phones of the accused involved in the smuggling of cows under the limits of Yashodhara Nagar police station.

Also Read | Supreme Court to Hear SEBI Plea to Extend Time for Probe into Hindenburg Report on May 12.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, has attached 21 police personnel, including four officers of Crime Branch Unit V, to the headquarters. Yashodhara Nagar police station inspector has been transferred, and eight personnel of the DB (Detection Branch) squad have been suspended for colluding with cow smugglers, the officer added.

The investigation has revealed that some beat marshals were in contact with cow smugglers and were helping them, he said.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage: Arguments That Supreme Court Should Rule on Gay Marriages As Parliament is Not Likely to Do Anything Will Be 'Dangerous Proposition', Says Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)