Amravati, Oct 23 (PTI) As many as 107 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 159 recovered from the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Friday, an official said.

The latest cases have raised the district's COVID-19 tally to 15,839 and the number of recoveries reached 14,530, the official said.

The current recovery rate in the region stands at 91.74 per cent, he said.

Apart from this, the district also reported two casualties that took the toll to 357, the official said.

There are 952 active cases in Amravati, of which 505 patients are in home isolation, he added.

