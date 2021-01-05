Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) An Anti Terrorism Squad probe has found that two people arrested in Charkop in Mumbai with charas last week have links to the drug bust in Pune railway station some days ago, an official said on Tuesday.

An ATS official said Vivek Kumar Singh (35), arrested along with Suraj Shelar (39) with 564 grams of charas on new year's eve in Charkop, had bought two kilograms of the contraband from Lalitkumar Sharma, who was held at Pune railway station on December 20.

"The case was transferred to the ATS as the drug network is spread across several states. We have visited Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Bengaluru so far. The charas in the Charkop and Pune cases has been procured from Kullu in HP," said ATS Deputy Inspector General Shivdeep Lande.

The official said at least 12 drug cases registered in different parts of the state have been transferred to the ATS for a composite probe so that all connections between various cartels are unearthed.

These include cases registered in Jalna, Beed, Nagpur, Pune, Dhule and Chandrapur, he added.

