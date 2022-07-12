Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra has removed its Solapur district president Shrikant Deshmukh after a video purportedly showing him with a woman went viral, a party leader said on Tuesday.

"A video regarding Shrikant Deshmukh is out and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil has removed him from the post after he resigned," state BJP vice president Chitra Wagh said.

Wagh said the woman seen in the video clip should come forward and lodge a police complaint. "Appropriate action will be taken," she added.

The woman who recorded the video clip alleged that Deshmukh had an affair with her but has cheated on her.

Deshmukh is also seen in the video which was purportedly shot in a room.

