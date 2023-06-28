Thane, Jun 28 (PTI) The slab of a vacant flat situated at the top third floor of a building in Mumbra town in Maharashtra's Thane district collapsed on Wednesday due to heavy rains, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured as the building was evacuated some days back after it was declared dangerous for living by civic officials.

Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said the incident occurred at around 3:45 pm.

A team of personnel from the Fire Brigade and disaster management cell rushed to the spot and cleared debris.

Thane city received 157.44 mm of rainfall between 9.30 am and 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

