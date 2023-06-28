Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): A 30-year-old man died as a branch of a tree fell on his house in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The man has been identified as Premlal Nirma. His residence was at Old BMC Colony at Mitha Nagar, near M G Road, Goregaon West. He was sent to Prarthana Private Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The incident was first reported by BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade. The Police, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and the Ambulance were called into action.

Meanwhile, rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday. The BMC stated that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai in the next four to five days. (ANI)

