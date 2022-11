Aurangabad, Nov 9 (PTI) A tweet by senior Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan has generated intense interest triggering a discussion on whether his daughter Shreejaya will carry his political legacy forward.

Chavan, 64, tweeted a video of his daughter walking by the side of Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, a day after his "Bharat Jodo Yatra" entered Deglur in Nanded district of Maharashtra from Telangana.

Shreejaya, a law graduate, handles the office of her father, a former chief minister.

Chavan's tweet in Marathi gave an analogy of birds spreading wings and spoke about "indescribable joy" when little ones fly into the sky on their own.

According to sources, Shreejaya had actively participated in the poll campaign of Ashok Chavan, who represents the Bhokar Assembly constituency.

Chavan has two daughters.

Sources said Shreejaya was involved in the preparations for the Yatra in Nanded district. Even posters and advertisements welcoming the foot march flashed her photographs.

Chavan started his political career in Congress as general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee from 1995 to 1999. He went on to become the president of the state Congress unit from 2014 to 2019.

From 1987–89, he was MP from Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

In 1992, he was elected as MLC to the Maharashtra Legislative Council and later joined as Minister of State for Public works, Urban Development and Home in March 1993.

In 2003, he was appointed as Minister for Transport, Ports, Cultural Affairs and Protocol in the Congress-NCP government led by Vilasrao Deshmukh (now deceased).

In November 2004, Chavan was given the portfolio of Industries, Mining, Cultural Affairs & Protocol in the Maharashtra cabinet.

He became the chief minister in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and held the post for nearly two years before resigning.

