Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Thane reached 1,14,765 on Monday after 881 new cases were found in the Maharashtra district, officials said.

The district also reported 28 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total number of fatalities to 3,268.

So far, Kalyan town in the district has reported the highest number of 26,623 cases, followed by Thane city-24,459 and Navi Mumbai-23,321, an official release said.

The Mira Bhayander civic limits have till now reported 11,596 cases while the remaining cases are from other parts of the district.

Thane city has so far reported the highest number of 787 deaths, followed by Kalyan-556 and Navi Mumbai-542.

For the last two days, no death has been reported from Bhiwandi and Badlapur townships, the release said.

As of now, there are 12,484 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 99,013 patients have recovered from the viral infection, it said.

The recovery rate in the district was 86.27 per cent and the mortality stood at 2.85 per cent.

The neighbouring Palghar district has till now reported total 22,221 COVID-19 cases and 447 deaths due to the disease, a district official said.

