Aurangabad, Sep 8 (PTI) A deputy collector and two other employees of the district administration have been detained for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Parbhani city, police said on Tuesday.

A complaint was lodged against deputy collector Swati Suryavanshi, government official Shrikant Karbhajane and engineer Abdul Hakim for allegedly demanding 1.5 per cent of the cost of the developmental work proposal submitted by the municipal council of Gangakhed, an official said.

Karbhajane and Hakim had demanded Rs 4.5 lakh from the complainant, following which deputy collector also gave her consent for it, he said.

A trap was laid by the anti-corruption team at the Collector's office, where Hakim was caught accepting the bribe amount, the official said.

The trio has been detained and an offence will be registered against them at Navamondha police station of Parbhani, he added.

"The investigation is underway and searches are being conducted in the homes of the alleged accused," deputy superintendent of police Bharat Humbe said.

