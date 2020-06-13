India News | Maha Govt Asks Districts, Cities to Do `data Reconciliation'

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has asked district administrations and municipal corporations in the state to complete "data reconciliation" of COVID-19 cases by June 15.

A notification issued on June 11 by Principal Secretary (health) Pradeep Vyas said a detailed data reconciliation exercise has been undertaken to know the exact number of active cases for better planning and utilization of health infrastructure.

Each district and municipal corporation should inform the number of discharged patients, deaths, active cases, status of active cases (symptomatic, critical or asymptomatic), it said.

Any data mismatch brought to the notice subsequently would be viewed very seriously, it said.

