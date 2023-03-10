Aurangabad, Mar 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra government should learn from Telangana and make policies for farmers, said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) general secretary Himanshu Tiwari here on Friday.

Some of the provisions made in the Maharashtra budget were the result of the pressure created by BRS, he claimed. BRS, earlier known as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, is trying to expand its base in Maharashtra.

“The Maharashtra government should learn from Telangana and frame policies for farmers here. The farmers here were already getting Rs 6,000 (a year) in their accounts. The state has decided to add another Rs 6,000 to their account. But this is not enough,” he said.

Drawing a comparison, Tiwari said Telangana is giving Rs 10,000 per acre per year. “(Telangana) Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao told about this in his Nanded rally last month. Therefore, the state government here has announced the provision for farmers,” he claimed.

Tiwari said they plan to start a movement over farmer-centric issues in Maharashtra in the next two months.

