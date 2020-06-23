Aurangabad, Jun 23 (PTI) Half of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country are from Maharashtra and it is due to the Uddhav Thackeray government's improper strategy to tackle the outbreak, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at a virtual rally here on Tuesday.

The BJP has been organising virtual rallies across the country to highlight achievements of the first year of the second tenure of the Narendra Modi government, and the one at which Tomar spoke was for the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of the state.

Also Read | Liquor Sale in Rajasthan: State Govt Issues Guidelines Amid Resumption of Alcohol Sale in Hotels And Restaurants, Asks Bar Owners to Ensure Social Distancing.

He said policies of the Centre had made farmers better off and said the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in the state had managed to clear the development backlog of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

"This present government of three political parties in Maharashtra is ruining the work of the earlier government," he claimed.

Also Read | Mumbai reports 846 New COVID-19 Cases And 42 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

Speaking on the COVID-19 outbreak, Tomar said,"In terms of COVID-19, half the number of infections and deaths are from Maharashtra. The strategy to tackle COVID-19 in the state is not proper."

Former CM Fadnavis also spoke at the virtual rally, and attacked the Uddhav Thackeray government over its agriculture policies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)