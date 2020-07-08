Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Two personnel of Mumbai Police have earned accolades from Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for "going beyond the call of duty" to remove branches of a fallen tree blocking traffic on Gorai-Uttan road.

"A tree had fallen on the road due to storm in Gorai Village, PSI Deepak Hinde and Police constable Ejaz Khan removed it with an axe and opened the way to avoid inconvenience to citizens. I am proud of Mumbai Police for going above and beyond the call of duty," Deshmukh tweeted.

Recalling the incident of Monday, Hinde said he and Khan took axes from villagers and started cutting branches of the fallen tree as it was inconveniencing villagers and blocking traffic.

"After some time, officials of the BMC and Fire department reached the spot and cleared the road," he said.

