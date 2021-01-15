Nanded, Jan 15 (PTI) A leopard that had fallen into a private well at a village in Maharashtra's Nanded district was rescued after nearly two hours of efforts, a forest official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Pangri village in Ardhapur taluka on Thursday afternoon, the official said.

"We received a call around 2.30 pm that a leopard had fallen into a private well in the village. Range officers were intimated and a quick survey was done," assistant conservator of forest D S Pawar said.

Teams that included volunteers used an earthmoving machine in the rescue effort and a cage was also taken to the spot, he said.

The animal was trapped in the cage safely by the end of the operation, which lasted for nearly two hours, the official added.

