Nagpur, Jan 5 (PTI) Light rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola,Wardha, Washim and Buldhana districts of Vidarbha in the next five days, the Met department said on Tuesday.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology M L Sahu said sporadic rains were reported from Akola and Nagpur districts on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature also went up due to the cloudy weather in the region, he added.

