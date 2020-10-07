Palghar, Oct 6 (PTI)An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was experienced on Tuesday night in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

No casualty has been reported, said district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.

The tremor was felt at 9:33 pm in Dahigaon, located 8 kms away from the Palghar district headquarter.

The district near Mumbai had experienced tremors intermittently in the last few months.

