Aurangabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Aurangabad AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday opposed the decision to send district collector Sunil Chavan as an observer for the three-phase Bihar Assembly polls amid the coronavirus outbreak here and steady rise in the number of cases.

The three-phase Bihar polls will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

"If Collector Sunil Chavan is sent to Bihar as poll observer, important decisions here at a time of the outbreak will get stuck. We want poll authorities to reconsider the decision," Jaleel said after a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation here.

