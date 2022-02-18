Nashik, Feb 18 (PTI) With the addition of 124 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,75,210 on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Arrest Those Creating Ruckus in Schools, Colleges, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

As many as 255 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,65,337 and toll to 8,885, the official said.

Also Read | NSE Scam: Who is Chitra Ramkrishna? All You Need to Know About the Former Boss of India's Top Bourse And The Controversy Surrounding Her.

The district is currently left with 988 active cases, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,72,493 were from Nashik city, 1,76,626 from other parts of the district, 13,876 from Malegaon and 8,299 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)