Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday rose to 20,13,353 after it recorded 2,405 fresh cases, said a state health department official.

The state also reported 47 deaths, taking the fatality count to 50,862, he said.

Also, 2,106 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 19,17,450, the official said.

With this, the number of active cases stood at 43,811.

Mumbai city reported 342 cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 3,06,740, while its death toll rose to 11,317 after nine more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said.

With 57,219 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 1,42,57,998.

