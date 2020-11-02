Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,87,784 with the state reporting 4,009 new cases on Monday, the health department said.

With 104 fresh deaths, the state's fatality count rose to 44,128, it said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi to Address Two Rallies in Katihar and Kishanganj Tomorrow.

A total of 10,225 patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday, which took the number of recovered persons to 15,24,304, the department said in a statement.

There are 1,18,777 active cases in the state at present, it added.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Flight to Wuhan: 19 Indians Test COVID-19 Positive After Landing in Chinese City, Future Flights May Get Affected.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)