Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) With the addition of 3,006 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 6,87,858, while the death of 10 patients took the toll to 11,696, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.70 per cent at present.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,59,346, while the death toll stood at 3,353, another official said.

