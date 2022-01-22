Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Two persons were injured in a major fire that broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning, an official said.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Thirteen fire engines, seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation," he said, adding that it was tagged as a level-3 (major) fire.

Two persons were injured in the blaze and were taken to the nearby Bhatia Hospital. Details about their condition are awaited, the official said.

The firefighting and rescue operation is still on, he added.

