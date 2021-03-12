Thane, Mar 12 (PTI) An FIR has been registered in Thane district of Maharashtra against six persons, including three policemen and a mother-daughter duo from Nagpur, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 38-year-old man, an official said on Friday.

The accused allegedly blackmailed the victim and tried to extort money from him, following which he killed himself last month, the police official said.

"The victim, identified as Sachin Sable worked as a child welfare project officer in Mumbai and lived at Ambarnath in Thane district," the official of Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambarnath said.

One Neeta Khedkar, who worked in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) at Nagpur, came in contact with Sable. Khedkar's husband had died and she started asking Sable to marry her, he said.

However, as Sable told her that he was not interested, she threatened to implicate him in a case of her husband's suicide. She kept harassing him over this between December 2020 and February 2021, the official added.

A few days later, some personnel of Yashodharanagar police station in Nagpur started calling the victim and threatened him that a case would be filed against him in connection with the suicide of Khedkar's husband.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's brother, these policemen made a demand of Rs 9.50 lakh from Sable for not filing any case against him.

"Due to the constant harassment and blackmailing, the victim committed suicide on February 18 at his residence in Ambarnath. His brother said he found an e-mail which the victim had sent to himself in which he described his ordeal," the police official said.

Accordingly, a case was registered on March 10 against the woman, her daughter, brother and three policemen - two inspectors and one sub-inspector. They have been booked under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 384 (extortion) and others, he said.

No arrest has been made in this connection and investigation into the case on, the official said.

