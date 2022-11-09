Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) A resident of Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra has been cheated of Rs 21.60 lakh by three persons who promised him a job in Railways, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 7,751 Gram Panchayat Polls, Direct Sarpanch Elections Will Be Held on December 18, Says State Election Commissioner UPS Madan.

Also Read | Drunk Man Murders Two-Year-Old Son by Slamming His Head Against Floor for Crying in Hyderabad, Arrested.

One of the accused showed a video of him driving a locomotive to gain the confidence of the victim, an investigating official said.

The trio took money from the victim multiple times beginning in July 2020. The victim approached the police after realising that he was conned.

Nobody is arrested so far.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)