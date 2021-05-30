Nagpur, May 30 (PTI) The crime branch of Nagpur police has arrested two persons for allegedly printing fake currency notes, an official said on Sunday.

The accused learnt printing of currency by watching tutorials on YouTube, he said.

The accused, Nilesh Kadbe (24), a history-sheeter, and Maruf Khan alias Rafique Khan (24) had managed to circulate fake currency with the face value of Rs two lakh in the market so far, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Kadbe's house in Ekta Nagar locality on Saturday.

Police had seized a computer, two printers, besides fake currency notes of Rs 100 denomination.

Kadbe used to purchase food, liquor, electronic gadgets etc using fake currency. He had also purchased items from e-tailers, the official said.

To avoid risk, he used to print fake notes of Rs 100 and Rs 50 denominations as circulating fake currerncy of Rs 500 in the market is risky.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code.

