Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Two persons were injured in a fire that broke out at a sugar factory in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Saturday after a blast in an ethanol tank, a police official said.

Operations to douse the blaze that started at 7:30pm in the distillery unit of Gangamai sugar factory in Shevgaon, some 270 kilometres from here, continued, he added.

"Thirty-two persons were rescued from the factory by fire brigade and police personnel," he said.

