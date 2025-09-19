Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): One person died and four others have been injured in an explosion at an industrial unit in Palghar East, Maharashtra, on Friday, police said.

According to Palghar Police, a chemical blast occurred at Limbani Salt Industries, a small unit in Palghar East, on Friday morning. Five workers were present at the time of the incident.

"One worker succumbed to injuries, while the remaining four are undergoing treatment," they said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, five people were injured after the compressor of an air-conditioner exploded at a food outlet in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar on September 9.

The Delhi Fire Services said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving a call.

The injured were taken to GTB Hospital for treatment. (ANI)

