India News | Maharashtra: 100th Indigenous BrahMos Missile Booster Flagged off in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): In a significant boost to India's defence self-reliance efforts, BrahMos Aerospace and Solar Industries India Ltd on Thursday flagged off the 100th indigenous booster manufactured for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile at Solar Industries' facility in Nagpur.

The booster was flagged off by BrahMos Aerospace Chief Jaiteerth Joshi, and Satyanarayan Nuwal, Chairman of Solar Industries India Ltd.

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Calling the milestone a major achievement under the country's indigenisation programme, Joshi said the booster was earlier imported from Russia before technology transfer enabled domestic production.

"Earlier we were importing boosters from Russia. Technology transfer was given in 2018, trials were completed by the end of 2020 and production started in 2022. From one booster per month, Solar has now scaled up production to around 60 boosters per month. This is a significant achievement in the country's indigenisation mission," Joshi told ANI.

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He said Solar Industries is also playing a key role in the indigenisation of BrahMos warheads.

"They are the first company to take the technology transfer and move ahead with indigenisation. Warhead trials have been conducted and once successful, imported warheads will be replaced with indigenous ones," he said.

Referring to the missile's operational success, Joshi said BrahMos has established itself as one of the world's most reliable supersonic cruise missiles over the last 25 years.

"The missile has demonstrated its robustness, quality and reliability over the years. The operational use of BrahMos has further reinforced confidence in the system and enhanced its global reputation," he said.

On exports, Joshi indicated that the next major overseas order could come from Vietnam.

"Vietnam is almost through. Only a few clearances remain. We are also in advanced discussions with several countries in the eastern and western regions," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Satyanarayan Nuwal said Solar Industries absorbed the transferred technology within a year and received final approval from BrahMos Aerospace and Russian experts in September 2022.

"We absorbed the technology within one year. After approval from Russian scientists and BrahMos Aerospace in 2022, production commenced.

We are now building our capacity and can comfortably produce around 150 boosters annually," Nuwal said.

On indigenous warhead development, Nuwal said the company has already developed the system and sent it for trials.

"The warhead has already been developed and is being sent for trials. If the trials are successful within the next month, we will begin manufacturing BrahMos warheads in India as well," he said.

Describing the development as a major milestone, he added, "This is a huge achievement not only for Solar Industries but also for the country. The booster and warhead are two of the most critical components of the BrahMos missile, and we are fully prepared to meet future requirements."

The event marks another important step in India's efforts to reduce dependence on imported defence equipment and strengthen indigenous missile manufacturing capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)