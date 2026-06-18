MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 Declared at msbte.org; Check Steps To Download Scorecard

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has officially declared the Summer Diploma Examination Results 2026. Students who appeared for the diploma examinations can now access their scorecards through the official MSBTE website, msbte.org.

The MSBTE Summer Diploma Examinations 2026 were conducted between April 23 and May 16, while practical examinations took place earlier from April 8 to April 18. Thousands of students enrolled in engineering, pharmacy, architecture and other diploma courses across Maharashtra participated in the examinations. ICAI CA Final Result May 2026 Out: How To Check at icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.

Candidates can check their results online by entering their enrollment number or seat number on the result portal. The scorecard includes subject-wise marks, grade points, overall performance and result status. Students are advised to carefully review all details mentioned on the scorecard and download a copy for future reference. UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: Union Public Service Commission To Announce Results at upsc.gov.in; Candidates Await Qualifying List for Civil Services Mains.

How To Check MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026

Visit the official website at msbte.org.

Click on the "Summer 2026 Diploma Results" link available on the homepage.

Enter your enrollment number or seat number.

Click on the submit button.

Your MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.

What After MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026?

Students who have successfully completed their diploma programmes and are planning to pursue higher education can participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

As part of the admission process, eligible candidates will have to complete online registration, document verification and choice filling for their preferred colleges and courses. Students are advised to keep all academic documents ready and regularly check official notifications regarding CAP admission schedules.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).