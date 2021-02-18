Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) Thane has added 369 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,58,694,an official said on Thursday.

Six deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported on Wednesday, raising the toll in the district to 6,214, he said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.40 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,49,115patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.30 per cent.

There are 3,365 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,559,while the death toll is 1,202, another official said.

