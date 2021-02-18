Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal and concept of 'caravan tourism' in wake of coronavirus pandemic with safety concerns of tourists.

The Cabinet meeting was headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

According to the press release issued by the government, the policy has been divided into two parts- caravan and caravan park.

As per the policy, there will be different types of caravans like single axle conventional caravan, twin axle caravan tent trailer, folding caravan, and camper trailer. Each caravan van will be equipped with a kitchen, toilet, bed, sofa table, and other basics amenities.

The caravan has to be registered with the Commissioner of Transport and will require necessary permissions from the local authorities. The parking lot will have all necessary facilities such as separate water connections, toilets, road connectivity, and electricity connections.

Incentives will also be provided to caravan vehicles. Moreover, the tour operators can also register themselves online and the registration fee is capped at Rs 5,000 and the renewal fee at Rs 2,000.

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay criticised the move saying that decision should not be taken for rich people only.

"It is good that we should promote tourism but the decision should not be made for rich people only. This decision is taken just like opening pubs in the state," he said.

Responding to this, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said the BJP will not understand that caravan tourism will generate lots of employment in the state. (ANI)

