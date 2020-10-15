Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took stock of flood situation in Solapur, Osmanabad, Pandharpur and Baramati following heavy rainfall.

The Chief Minister also put National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units, Air Force, Navy, Army on high alert and ordered speedy registration of damages.

"CM Uddhav Thackeray takes stock of flood situation in Solapur, Osmanabad, Pandharpur and Baramati following heavy rainfall. He has asked NDRF units, Air Force, Navy, Army and other state agencies to be on high alert and ordered speedy registration of damages," Maharashtra Chief Minister's Officer stated.

Earlier in the day, three persons drowned, and one went missing after being washed away by floodwater because of an overflowing canal near Daund city.

The nearby areas of Daund city have been inundated because of heavy rainfall in the area, causing the canal to overflow.

Police added that a search operation is underway to find the missing person.Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued rainfall and strong wind warning in and around Maharashtra on Thursday. (ANI)

