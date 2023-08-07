Aurangabad, Aug 7 (PTI) There is "discontent" among Sikhs after someone from outside the community was appointed administrator of the Takhat Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra, a board member of the revered gurdwara said on Monday.

It is one of the five High Seats of Authority of the Sikhs and is the place where Guru Gobind Singh breathed his last. It was built between 1830 and 1839.

The Maharashtra government last week appointed Nanded collector Abhijit Raut, a non-Sikh, as its administrator, which drew condemnation from board member Ravinder Singh Bungai.

"We have an objection to Collector Abhijit Raut being made gurdwara administrator. We don't take a single rupee as fund from the government, nor have we encroached on government land. So why has the government appointed an administrator, that too a non-Sikh," Bungai told PTI.

He claimed the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) has written to the Maharashtra government over this appointment as it had created "discontent among Sikhs in Nanded and even in Punjab".

The Devendra Fadnavis government made a change in the rules in 2014 and decided to nominate an administrator for the gurdwara, and such interference from the government has not been liked by people, he said.

He said a petition had been filed earlier in court for continuing the old board or to restore the system of electing its president.

