Gurugram, August 7: Unidentified individuals set fire to a mazar in Gurugram's Khandsa village early on Monday, police said. A complaint was lodged by the mazaar's caretaker Ghasite Ram. Gurugram Violence Videos: Work From Home Announced for Private Employees Amid Reports of Arson Day After Nuh Clashes, Authorities Say Situation Under Control.

This incident occurred while Section 144 was in effect in Gurugram, a measure put in place due to communal clashes originating from the Nuh district and spreading to various parts of the city and nearby regions in the previous week. Gurugram: Decades-Old Mazar Set on Fire, Caretaker Ghasite Ram Demands Strict Action Against Accused.

On Monday, the district administration decided to lift the Section 144 restrictions. "An FIR has been filed against unknown individuals under sections 34, 153A, 188, and 436 of the IPC in relation to the mazar arson case," said a senior police official.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2023 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).