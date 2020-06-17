Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Maharashtra COVID-19 Toll Up by 1,328 After State Releases 'reconciled' Data

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 05:32 AM IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Tuesday said that 1,328 additional deaths have been added to the State's tally of COVID-19 deaths after reconciliation of figures done in a review of cases.

Speaking to ANI, Mehta said, "Death certificates and Covid positive cases were matched. Deaths found not reflected in the epidemiological report have now been reconciled and this has indicated an additional 5071 positive cases which have been discharged and additional 1328 deaths due to various causes as being COVID positive at the time of death."

Also Read | Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building.

He said, "In the beginning, COVID-19 data was managed manually and now it is portal-based. So, a letter was sent last week to Collectors and Commissioners to match total reported positive cases with final outcome namely either discharge or unfortunate deaths."

"This data is being put in public domain in keeping with the state government policy of complete transparency. There is nothing to fear as the death rate remains under control and efforts are being made to further reduce them," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Wait For Minimum Wage Hike, DA and DR Increment Turns Longer For Central Government Employees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

