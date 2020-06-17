India News | Maharashtra COVID-19 Toll Up by 1,328 After State Releases 'reconciled' Data

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Tuesday said that 1,328 additional deaths have been added to the State's tally of COVID-19 deaths after reconciliation of figures done in a review of cases.

Speaking to ANI, Mehta said, "Death certificates and Covid positive cases were matched. Deaths found not reflected in the epidemiological report have now been reconciled and this has indicated an additional 5071 positive cases which have been discharged and additional 1328 deaths due to various causes as being COVID positive at the time of death."

He said, "In the beginning, COVID-19 data was managed manually and now it is portal-based. So, a letter was sent last week to Collectors and Commissioners to match total reported positive cases with final outcome namely either discharge or unfortunate deaths."

"This data is being put in public domain in keeping with the state government policy of complete transparency. There is nothing to fear as the death rate remains under control and efforts are being made to further reduce them," he added. (ANI)

