Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 12:19 AM IST
Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: PTI)

Noida, June 17: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida committed suicide on Monday by jumping off from a hospital building, where she was admitted. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the woman was COVID-19 suspect and she was admitted to ESIC Hospital in Sector 24. The cops said that her report came positive for the virus on Tuesday. Bhopal: 48-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself From a Tree.

According to the report, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Hospital staff said that the woman was suffering was pneumonia. She was kept in the isolation ward. But before her COVID-19 test on Monday, she took her life by jumping from a window on the seventh floor. Pune: 24-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Third Floor of Hospital Building.

The woman, a Noida resident, had asked her father to bring her juice and when he left, she took the extreme step. Her family told police that she was "upset for a while due to her deteriorating health."

As ESIC is a non-COVID 19 Hospital, all precautions were taken. Her samples were taken for the infection test as she was having coronavirus symptoms. Her reports came positive on Tuesday. Her last rites will be performed as per the protocol.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 12:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

