Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said that the central government should provide tax relief for the 'Kashmir Files', instead of asking states to waive off tax on the recently released film.

Pawar, who is also the deputy chief minister was on Wednesday replying to a debate on the annual budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly said that many ruling and opposition legislators had asked the Maharashtra government to make the film tax free.

"Many BJP MLAs have asked the state government to make the tax free the movie 'Kashmir Files'. Some have written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray also in this regard and even to me," Pawar said.

BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha had yesterday raised the demand for making the move tax free in Legislative Assembly.

Pawar mentioned that previously several movies such as 'Tanaji' and 'Super 30' were provided tax relief in Maharashtra.

"I have also heard that PM has also spoken on about the movie Kashmir Files. If the decision is taken, it will apply to the entire country, even from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari the film will be tax-free,'' Pawar said.

'The Kashmir Files' starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty among others revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. (ANI)

