Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): A fire broke out in Guruprerna building in the Naupada area of Thane today, TMC officials said.

"Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control", the officials added.

Speaking about the number of people rescued, the officials said, "13 people have been successfully rescued while the cause of the blaze is not clear yet".

According to the officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

"No casualties were reported in the incident and further details are awaited," the officials said. (ANI)

