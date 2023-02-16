Agra, February 16: A 35-year-old man, was allegedly shot dead by armed assailants after he failed to pay Rs 200 to his acquaintance Vijendra Singh in Muzaffarnagar district. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar. The incident took place in Rajpur Kalan under Jansath police station. There is tension in the village after the incident.

TOI reported that several men barged into Sanjeev’s residence on Tuesday night and began firing at him indiscriminately, killing him on the spot. His 27-year-old brother, Mohit Kumar, and two minor children, Shaurya, 4, and Divya, 5, were also injured in the incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Caught in Compromising Position, Girl, Boyfriend Kill Minor Brother With Sickle in Rae Bareli; Both Accused Arrested.

Narrating the ordeal, Mohit said that Vijendra, who belongs to the same village, along with others forcibly entered their house and asked his elder brother to return Rs 200 that he had lent him. Even though Sanjeev didn't owe him any money any longer, we still parted with the amount demanded and they left. But later they came back again, this time armed with guns, and opened fire at my family and fled the scene, Mohit said. Uttar Pradesh: Bride Drugs Groom, In-Laws on Train, Runs Away With Jewellery in Kanpur; Arrested.

Cops were informed and SP (rural) Atul Kumar Shrivastava reached the spot with heavy police force and sent the injured persons to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Police have started investigation and constituted four teams to nab the accused.

