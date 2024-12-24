Palghar, Dec 24 (PTI) An FIR was registered against a Maharashtra forest department official and two persons in Palghar district for allegedly demanding a Rs 20 lakh bribe for helping a villager get back his land located in a forest area, an ACB official said on Tuesday.

ACB (Palghar) Deputy Superintendent of Police, Harshal Chavan, stated that Forest Circle Officer, Mandvi range, Sandeep Choure, had allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from the complainant to free his land taken over in 2005 by SGNP (Sanjay Gandhi National Park) authorities.

Also Read | Gujarat Train Derailment: Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express Derails at Kim Station in Surat, No Injuries Reported (See Pics and Video).

Two private persons negotiated with the complainant and brought down the bribe demand to Rs 10 lakh and agreed to accept the same, the ACB stated.

The trio allegedly came to Evershine city in Vasai on December 13 but didn't collect the money. The ACB lodged an FIR at Mandvi police station on Monday under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Also Read | Congress CWC Meet in Belagavi: Party To Decide 2025 Action Plan, Take Up BR Ambedkar 'Insult' Issue at 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak'.

No arrest has been made so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)